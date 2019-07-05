Employee Unions discuss welfare measures, demand repeal of SRO-202, 400

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Various Employee Unions today held a marathon meeting here to discuss a host of issues being confronted by the government employees of the State.

The meeting was held at Directorate of Information and Public Relations which was chaired by President Information Employees Union Shabir Ahmad Bhat, who had invited Employees Joint Action Committee (R) State President Babu Hussain Malik, Ovais Wani State President Darbar Move Employees Federation J&K, Tanveer Hussain State President PHE Department, and Sameer Aijaz Mughal Senior Media In-charge DMEF to discuss various issues regarding the welfare of employees.

The meeting was also attended by Hilal Ahmad Chief Spokesperson EJAC-R, members of Information Employees Union and other concerned.

During the meeting, threadbare deliberations were held on a number of issues like regularization of around 105000 daily wagers and other related matters.

The meeting appealed the Government to repeal SRO-202 and SRO-400 in the State so that all the employees become entitled to receive pension.

The meeting also urged the Government to enhance the medical allowance from Rs 300 to Rs 5000-10000 per month and a decrease in housing loan interest from the current 14 per cent to 4 per cent. They also demanded to abolish pay anomaly notionally from 01-01-1996 and monetarily increment from 19-02-2003.

Further, the meeting called for issuance of two-and-a-half day salary for Information Department employees on the pattern of essential service departments.