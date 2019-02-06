Employee leaders betrayed Kashmir since ’90s: Malik

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 05:
Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik on Tuesday said that election and power politics has increased miseries and delayed the resolution of Jammu Kashmir dispute.
Malik while taking a dig at employees’ leaders who have joined electoral politics said, “Leadership of government employees and trade unions have played a shameful role from ’90s and betrayed the national cause of Kashmiris.”
Terming election and power politics in Jammu Kashmir as the main cause of delay in resolution of Jammu Kashmir dispute and cause of increase in Kashmiri sufferings, Malik said that India has always used election politics and participation in it as a justification to delay the resolution of Kashmir issue and has thus denied the people of Jammu Kashmir their basic right of self-determination under the garb of these elections.
Malik said that from 1950s, these very elections and assemblies, parliaments, Panchayats, Municipal councils and committees produced as a result of this process have strengthened occupation on Kashmir.
“From ’90s, we have seen almost every leader, leading government employees starting his career in the name of employee welfare, supporting peoples cause, working for the human rights of Kashmiris and so on but as soon as they get an opportunity, they take no time in switching over their loyalty and land into Indian lap for the lust of power, money and other materialistic things,” he said.
Malik further said, “In ’90s, Ishtiyaq Qadri was leading employees and delivering fiery speeches in favor of Mujahideen but soon he landed into dirty politics and betrayed this nation and his employees too. He was succeeded by Khurshid Aalam and Muntazir Mohi-ud-din who kept going on till 2014. Both these remained part of the resistance used to deliver fiery speeches but as their predecessor, used freedom movement as launching pad to land into the lap of India, betraying their own people and employees.”
“After these two, Abdul Qayoom Wani assumed the charge of leadership but he too treading path of his predecessors repeated the same story of betrayal and treachery recently,” Malik said.
JKLF chairman said that these ‘turn-coats’ have actually harmed and shamed the exemplary and dedicated Trade unionism in Jammu Kashmir which was started by a Pandit trade union leader Sampat Prakash and Abul Majeed Khan from Jammu who till last remained wedded to their mission of employee and social welfare.
“Sampat Prakash worked day in and out for the welfare of employees, spent many years of his life in jails and police stations, was suspended for years but never compromised on his principles and today despite being aged, he never desists from standing for the cause and interests of his fellow Kashmiris, be it the issue of defending Kashmiris in Supreme Court, travelling thousands of miles during the Safr-i-Azadi or standing against Indian state move to alter with the state subject law,” Malik said.