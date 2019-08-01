Emphasises on Awareness about Employment Programmes

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Baramulla Dr G N Itoo today chaired a meeting of the District Level Task Force Committee (DLTFC) to discuss sanctioning of various financial assistance cases under Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEP) and other various schemes sponsored by KVIB, KVIC, DIC and

About 1250 cases were approved out of the 1442 cases by the committee, that were received online by KVIB, KVIC and DIC.

The meeting was attended by ADC Baramulla, district officers of KVIB, DIC and KVIC representatives of various banks and various aspiring entrepreneurs of the district.

An interactive session with the applicants was held during which they shared their future endeavours with regard to their self employment plans. It was decided that a committee shall be constituted who shall monitor and verify the proper usage of assistance amount sanctioned.

DC, who is also the Chairman of the committee, called for a boost to the sector, saying that it will not only provide employment to the unemployed youth but also boost the economy through industrial growth. He also emphasized the role of banks in facilitating financing to the interested entrepreneurs and directed the implementing agencies to pursue the cases with banking institutions so that prospective entrepreneurs can be facilitated. He further stressed for awareness dissemination about different schemes and programmes and urged upon youth to avail benefits of these schemes for their sustainable livelihood.