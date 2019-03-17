About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 17, 2019

Emphasis to be on academics: DSEK to officials

Director School Education Kashmir, Muhammad Younis Malik chaired meeting of officers of the Department and Engineers today.
Chief Engineer R&B Kashmir, Joint Directors, Principal SIE, DIET Principals, all CEOs, Chief Accounts Officer, Principals from districts, representative ZEOs from each district participated in the meeting. Besides, engineers’ of R&B, Executive Engineers of School Education Department (1st and 2nd), Executive Engineer J&K Police Housing Corporation and members from J&K Housing Board were also present.
Speaking on the occasion, Director, School Education, Kashmir emphasized upon all the participants that academics is the prime focus of the Department for which necessary infrastructural development is pre-requisite. “It is mandatory that a keen review of physical development and financial status of the developmental works is taken at all the levels so that works are properly completed in time and no lapse of funds is allowed to happen”, he said.
He directed all the Field Officers to ensure that whatever needs to be done both on the infrastructural development or academic front must be done. We have to prove our worth in academic sphere to earn the trust of society, he added
Director School Education further stressed that there should be no compromise on punctuality and accountability of the officials in discharge of their duties. All the field officers must shoulder responsibilities with utmost dedication so that schools become real institutions of success, he said.

 

