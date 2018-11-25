Emergency Room inaugurated at CHC Rajpora

Pulwama, November 24:
District Development Commissioner Pulwama G M Dar today inaugurated an Emergency Room equipped with modern medical gadgets including cardiac monitor, portable ventilator and other machines at Community Health Center Rajpora Pulwama.
On the occasion, Block medical officer Dr Javid briefed the DDC about the facilities being provided by the hospital to the people. He apprised the DDC about the issues being faced by the Hospital faculty during their duties and demanded their redressal.
While speaking on the occasion, DDC urged doctors and para-medical staff to work with zeal and dedication. He also announced Rs 5 lakh for uninterrupted 24X7 power supply and procurement of minor equipments to the hospital.
Divisional Nutritional officer, Block medical officer, Doctors, Para Medical staff and prominent citizens were also present on the occasion.