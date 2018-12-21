Embryology: Relating the concepts of science with Quran

Mudasir Rashid
It is well known that every individual spends the first nine months (266 days or 38 weeks to be exact) of its life within the womb (uterus) of its mother. During this period it develops from a small one-celled structure to an organism having billions of cells. Numerous tissues and organs are formed and come in function in perfect harmony.
The most spectacular of these changes occur in the first two months; the unborn baby acquires its main organs and just begins to be recognisable as human.
During these two months we call the developing individual an Embryo. From the 3rd month until birth we call it Foetus. Embryology is the study of formation and development of the embryo (or foetus) from the moment of its inception up to the time when it is born as an infant.
References to embryology in Quran
I would like to draw your attention towards the creator of this universe, how beautifully He has explained everything not only about the whole things of this universe but about the development processes of the man, where and how it is created/formed in different stages.
Allah says in Quran: “He makes you in the wombs of your mothers in stages, one after another, in three veils of darkness,”(Quran 39: Az- zumar: 6).
This statement is from (SuraAz-Zumar: 6). We do not know when it was realized that human beings underwent development in the uterus (womb), but the first known illustration of a foetus in the uterus was drawn by Leonardo da Vinci in the 15th century.
In the 2nd century A.D., Galen described the placenta and foetal membranes in his book "On the Formation of the Foetus."
Consequently, doctors in the 7th century A.D. likely knew that the human embryo developed in the uterus. It is unlikely that they knew that it developed in stages, even though Aristotle had described the stages of development of the chick embryo in the 4th century B.C.
The realization that the human embryo develops in stages was not discussed and illustrated until the 15th century.
After the discovery of microscope by Leeuwenhoek in the 17th century, descriptions were made of the early stages of the chick embryo. The staging of human embryos was not described until the 20th century.
Streeter (1941) developed the first system of staging which has now been replaced by a more accurate system proposed by O' Rahilly (1972).
"The three veils of darkness" may refer to: (1) the anterior abdominal wall; (2) the uterine wall; and (3) the amniochorionicmembrane. Although there are other interpretations of this statement, the one presented here seems the most logical from an embryological point of view.
Allah says: “Then We placed him as a drop in a place of rest,”(Quran Sura Al-Muminoon:13).
The drop or nutfah has been interpreted as the sperm or spermatozoon, but a more meaningful interpretation would be the zygote which divides to form a blastocyst which is implanted in the uterus ("a place of rest").
This interpretation is supported by another verse in the Qur'an which states that "a humanbeing is created from a mixed drop." The zygote forms by the union of a mixture of the sperm and the ovum ("The mixed drop").
Allah says: “Then We made the dropintoa leech-like structure,” (Quran SuraAl-Muminoon:14).
The word "alaqah" refers to a leech or bloodsucker. This is an appropriate description of the human embryo from days 7-24 when it clings to the endometrium of the uterus, in the same way that a leech clings to the skin.
Just as the leech derives blood from the host, the human embryo derives blood from the decidua or pregnant endometrium. It is remarkable how much the embryo of 23-24 days resembles a leech.
As there were no microscopes or lenses available in the 7th century, doctors would not have known that the human embryo had this leech-like appearance.
In the early part of the fourth week, the embryo is just visible to the unaided eye because it is smaller than a kernel of wheat.
Allah says in Sura Al-Muminoon:14 that: “Then of that leech-like structure, We made a chewed lump.”
The Arabic word "mudghah" means chewed substance or chewed lump. Toward the end of the fourth week, the human embryo looks somewhat like a chewed lump of flesh.
The chewed appearance results from the somites which resemble teeth marks. The somites represent the beginnings or primordia of the vertebrae.
In same verse Allah says that: “Then We made out of the chewed lump, bones, and clothed the bones in flesh.”
This is in accordance with embryological development. First the bones form as cartilage models and then the muscles (flesh) develop around them from the somatic mesoderm.
Allah says in same verse: “Then We developed out of it another creature.”
This next part of (Quran Sura Al-Muminoon:14) implies that the bones and muscles result in the formation of another creature. This may refer to the human-like embryo that forms by the end of the eighth week.
At this stage it has distinctive human characteristics and possesses the primordia of all the internal and external organs and parts. After the eighth week, the human embryo is called a foetus. This may be the new creature to which the verse refers.
Allah says: “And He gave you hearing and sight and feeling and understanding,” (Quran Sura As-Sajda:9).
This part of (Quran Sura As-Sajda: 9). indicates that the special senses of hearing, seeing, and feeling develop in this order, which is true. The primordia of the internal ears appear before the beginning of the eyes, and the brain (the site of understanding) differentiates last.
Allah says in Sura Hajj: “Then out of a piece of chewed flesh, partly formed and partly unformed" (Quran Sura Al-Hajjl: 5).
This part of (Quran Sura Al- Hajj: 5) seems to indicate that the embryo is composed of both differentiated and undifferentiated tissues.
For example, when the cartilage bones are differentiated, the embryonic connective tissue or mesenchyme around them is undifferentiated. It later differentiates into the muscles and ligaments attached to the bones.
Allah says in same verse: “And We cause whom We will to rest in the wombs for an appointed term,” (Quran SuraAlhajj:5)
This next part of (Quran Sura Al-Hajj:5) seems to imply that Allah determines which embryos will remain in the uterus until full term.
It is well known that many embryos abort during the first month of development, and that only about 30 percent of zygotes that form, develop into foetuses that survive until birth.
This verse has also been interpreted to mean that Almighty Allah determines whether the embryo will develop into a boy or girl.
Summary
The interpretation of the verses in the Quran referring to human development would not have been possible in the 7th century A.D., or even a hundred years ago. We can interpret them now because the science of modern Embryology affords us new understanding.
Undoubtedly, there are other verses in the Quran related to human development that will be understood in the future as our knowledge.
