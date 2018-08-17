ELFA International, SSM School hold workshop on youth leadership

Srinagar:
ELFA International in collaboration with SSM Higher Secondary School, Parraypora, Srinagar conducted a training workshop at SSM School. The theme of the workshop was "Youth Leadership and Change (I write, I speak, I act)".
Along with the team members the workshop was facilitated by Mehran Khan CEO, ELFA International who was the main resource person for the workshop. He used several techniques and involved the students of the school in several activities including exercises like, Breathing Exercise, Child Inside You, Coordination Exercise, Belief System, Clapping exercise etc. All the students and teachers of the school actively participated in the workshop and enjoyed it a lot.
The faculty members of the school, on behalf of the entire school management extended gratitude for conducting such a productive and wonderful workshop wherein children and teachers got to learn a lot and were motivated to become the change agents in the society. They stressed that such effective workshops should be conducted by ELFA International from time to time in several schools/colleges.