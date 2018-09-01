Eleven passengers injured as sumo skidded off the road in Tanghdar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Eleven passengers were injured after a vehicle met with an accident at Kaltha area of Tanghdar in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday afternoon.
Station House Officer (SHO), Tanghdar, Nasir Ahmad said that the vehicle (Sumo JK09A-4219) skidded off the road and rolled down 20 ft deep gorge at Kaltha mode.
In the mishap, eleven persons including the driver suffered the injuries, SHO said.
He said that all the injured were immediately evacuated and taken to the sub-district hospital Tanghdar where from two seriously injured have been referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.
He said that a case has been registered and further investigations were taken up in this regard. (GNS)