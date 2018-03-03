About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Elevator crashes from second floor at AIIMS hospital, 5 injured

Published at March 03, 2018 01:35 PM 0Comment(s)3003views


Elevator crashes from second floor at AIIMS hospital, 5 injured

Agencies

New Delhi

Five people were injured after an elevator crashed from the second floor of a building at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said the accident at the Medical Support Office took place at around 11 a.m.

The injured persons' conditions were stable.

Meanwhile, an AIIMS spokesperson told IANS that the cause of the accident was under probe.

(Photgraph used in this story is representational)

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top