Elevator crashes from second floor at AIIMS hospital, 5 injured

AgenciesNew Delhi
Five people were injured after an elevator crashed from the second floor of a building at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said the accident at the Medical Support Office took place at around 11 a.m.
The injured persons' conditions were stable.
Meanwhile, an AIIMS spokesperson told IANS that the cause of the accident was under probe.
(Photgraph used in this story is representational)
