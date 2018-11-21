Elementary education and community participation

Reyaz Ahmad Mir
Much is talked and done about education in our state. It is indeed a buzz now, a dominant discourse as well. But, there needs a paradigm shift from secondary to elementary sector or equal focus on both, at least.
The resources being spent on secondary level are struggling to produce any tangible yield. The mechanism of accountability and monitoring at this stage is elaborated. But, the end results are yet to be encouraging. Because, the point of main focus in current educational policy has wrongly been identified. The decades old practice needs to be reviewed, re-oriented and re-evaluated.
We are raising questions why don't we enrol our kids and wards in public schools instead of private ones? There is a logic behind why this all happens. It has to be admitted that even in small private institutions, elementary education is strong.
And parents respond because of the reason, leaving aside other debatable issues for a moment. There are well organised feeding classes in private institutions and the absence of this in government schools has primarily been responsible for low standard and low enrolment in public schools.
We have been, however, witnessing that during one and half year, a trend is changing and focussing on new and appropriate areas has begun. Education at fundamental level has now started to receive attention at different administrative layers. If the trend is sustained, supported and kept under able surveillance, it would emerge at secondary level with amazing results.
Five Model KG Centres in each district have been established this year. It is indeed a historic decision taken by the incumbent Head of the Department for laying the strong foundation of education.
I have personally observed that these are much better than those in private set up. There is every facility required for scholastic and non-scholastic development of a child. Classrooms have been beautified, decorated and equipped with all learning material in such a way that it really becomes difficult to differentiate them from classrooms in private schools.
It is wonderful to know that Job knowing specific teachers have already been identified to teach the kids in KG centres. Special trainings are being imparted to these teachers. Children won't be allowed to take the school bags to their homes.
I was told that they would undergo all activities and practices in schools and there would be no mandatory homework for children. This way, their childhood shall be preserved and secured from unnecessary brunt of school bag burden and back breaking homework.
Apart from KG centres, the entire elementary education craves and cries for its overhauling. The books, curriculum, pedagogy, teacher education, monitoring, accountability and other areas need to be either changed or restructured.
The idea, which I have been persistently floating that there should be a separate directorate for elementary education with separate Chief and Zonal Education Officers in every district and zone, needs to be deliberated upon. Since the education is a vast department and the focus is laid on certain top classes which subsequently victimizes the elementary sector.
A high power committee of reputed academics, educationists, administrators having expertise in the area should be constituted to examine the present status of elementary education which would come up with recommendations for revamping of entire elementary schooling in a time bound manner.
Introduction of feeding classes in government schools with absolutely relevant and uniform curriculum can instil a new spirit in elementary education. Enhancing capacities of the teachers engaged in teaching of feeding classes must be prioritized through special teacher-education.
Recently, Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, organised a week long enrolment drive and even in remotest areas, it was taken positively with greater community participation.
Parents who can't afford to send their wards in private schools can admit their children in these centres with new hope and expectations. The initiative is widely being applauded in all circles of society. This, if sustains, shall of course change the preconceived notions about the educational scenario of the valley.
The initiative of introducing KG classes in a well-established manner in public schools needs to be owned by society. We are supposed to demonstrate our belongingness towards such pro-academic endeavours. The celebration of Enrolment Drive Week by school education is fundamentally a step towards sensitizing community to own the public schools.
Public is supposed to be the guardians of these schools. The community surveillance over the public schools and elementary schools in particular is a guarantee for better education.
Invoking community participation at larger level can turn education into a movement. It needs a vibrant leadership in schools, motivated teachers and visionary administrators at elementary level who can potentially involve society to make it a mass based movement.
With infrastructural support and redressal of grievances, the incentives for teachers and administrators for community mobilisation to lure the enrolment in public schools should be made a mandatory provision in elementary education policy.
The collaboration of state and society for meaningful initiatives in education sector is the only way out to enhance learning standard in public schools.
When State initiates with utmost sincerity and society receives out of collective responsibility, the systemic evolution shall take place beyond doubt. It is only education which ensures liberty and the society which is indifferent towards the issues and initiatives of education is not patriotism or nationalism the people freely talk of. When in actuality, the pain for society or love for community is almost absent, the destiny is bound to be bleak.
Let's re-affirm our resolution and determination and pledge to act as change agents in education sector. Let's inculcate a value of true patriotism among ourselves and offer whatever we can for the educational transformation of children mostly belonging to economically lower rung.
