AKTO holds 7th AGM

Elects Nazir Tunda as Chairman

Srinagar:

Association of Kashmir Tour Operators (AKTO) held its 7th Annual General meeting (AGM) here at Hotel Asian Park. Director of Tourism Kashmir Tasaduq Jeelani was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Sheikh Ashiq President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry was the Guest of Honour.
AKTO elected Nazir Ahmad Mir as Chief Patron, Nazir Ahmad Tunda as Chairman, Ghulam Mohammad Khuroo as Vice-Chairman, Zahid Ahmad Bhat as General Secretary, Younis Jeelani as Joint Secretary, Nisar Ahmad Mir as Finance Secretary, Feroz Khan as Organizer and Sada Liaquat as Office Secretary.
Chairman of the Association took up various issues on the occasion. Director Tourism Kashmir and President Chamber of Commerce and Industry assured full cooperation for raising the issues with the concerned authorities.

 

