Electronic video linkage for grant of judicial remand inaugurated at G’bal

March 14, 2019 |

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Ganderbal Mohammad Yousuf Wani today inaugurated “Use of Electronic Video Linkage for grant of judicial remands at District Court Complex Ganderbal.

After inauguration, one accused involved in case under POCSO Act, who was already on judicial remand in the Central Jail Srinagar was further remanded to the judicial custody through Electronic Video Linkage for the period w.e.f. 13/03/2019 to 20/03/2019. The accused was produced before the court at Central Jail Srinagar through video linkage when the investigating officer of the case was present in the court at Ganderbal along with case diary file. Counsel for the accused as well as his father was also present in the court at the time of grant of remand and they also interacted with the accused.

Superintendent Central Jail Srinagar, Medical Officer Central Jail Srinagar and PLV concerned were present from Central Jail Srinagar on the occasion. Chief Judicial Magistrate Ganderbal Mehraj-ud-Din Sofi, Judicial Magistrate Ganderbal, Iqbal Rafiq Vakil, Fayaz Ahmad Additional SP Ganderbal, Tanveer Ahmad Public Prosecutor, Sheikh Muzaffer Chief Prosecuting Officer and Mohsin Hussain Kahn Senior Prosecuting Officer were present in the court.

The Medical Officer of the jail informed the court that he conducted the medical checkup of the accused today and found him physically fit.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal District & Sessions Judge highlighted the benefits of deposition through video conferencing and said that except for touching, court can see, hear and observe, as if parties and the judicial system all are under one roof. Along with this the behavior and demeanor of the witnesses can be observed and specifically depositions can be heard and reheard through playback of recordings as many time as court or parties may wish so.