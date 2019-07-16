Electrocution: SHRC seeks report from Govt

July 16, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought a detailed report from State government and Power Development Department (PDD) in connection with the killing of three persons of Karnah area due to electrocution last week.

The three persons including father and son duo were killed during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday while two others were also sustained injured due to electrocution caused by a short circuit in Tangdar area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Chairperson of the Commission Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki issued a notice to Commissioner Secretary, Power Development Department (PDD), Chief Engineer PDD Kashmir and Executive Engineer electric division Karnah with regard to the matter.

The Commission directed the respondents to file their requisite report within a time period of 10 days before the SHRC. The next hearing of the case is listed on 29-07-2019.

SHRC while the hearing the case that during intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday by about 3 am, a High Tension (HT) power line suddenly fall on a local power supply line—resulting in death of three persons of a single family and two others were injured.