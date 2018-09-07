Electrification of all JK households by Nov 30: MoS Power

• Assures 24x7 power supply during festivals, winters, exam time
• Ratle, other hydropower projects to be fast-tracked
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 06:
Union Minister of State for Power, R K Singh Thursday took a detailed review of the J&K’s power sector in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik at SKICC.
Commissioner Secretary PDD, Hirdesh Kumar gave a detailed presentation on the implementation of the flagship programme Saubhagya (Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana).
He also gave an overall picture of the generation, transmission and distribution plans of the state and the implementation status of various hydroelectric projects being implemented by JKSPDC and CVPPL.
Commissioner Secretary, PDD informed that the State had achieved 100 percent electrification of un-electrified villages before the stipulated timeline of April 30, 2018.
He said of the 3.82 lakh un-electrified households on 10 October 2017, 1.19 lakh households had been electrified till date and the remaining households shall be electrified by November 30, 2018.
In the last 20 days alone, 60,000 households have been electrified and at this rate, the department is confident of electrifying all remaining 2.6 lakh households by November 30, 2018.
The Union Power Minister was further informed of the progress under GoI sponsored schemes of DDUGJY, IPDS, RGGVY-II and PMDP, of which work on 150 projects had been completed and in 153 projects work is in progress.
The Union Minister expressed satisfaction over the implementation of Saughagya scheme and complimented the state for planning to achieve 100 percent electrification of households.
He also expressed satisfaction on the progress of household electrification and implementation of other centrally sponsored schemes.
The Governor and Union Power Minister stressed upon RECPDCL that the work on smart and pre-paid metering should be immediately tendered and installation of the envisaged 9 lakh prepaid meters and 2 lakh smart meters should be completed on priority to reduce the huge AT&C losses and improve collection efficiency.
The Union Minister asked the Commissioner Secretary PDD that those areas where bill payment was high should be provided power supply 24x7. This would be a reward for these areas.
Further, the Union Minister stressed the need to increase the generation capacity in the State owing to the vast hydro power potential of approximately 20,000 MW in the State.
The Chief Secretary informed that the State government had decided to take up development of 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project through a Joint Venture between the centre and the state government. It was also informed that CVPPPL is developing 1000 MW Pakal Dul and 624 MW Kiru and 540 MW Kawar HEPs.
The Union Minister agreed to help expedite the work on these projects.
Towards reforming the power sector, the meeting was informed that the state has made J&K Tradeco Operational.
The step will save penalties on power purchase bills due to late payment and provide opportunity for incentive for timely payments
It was also informed that steps towards demand side management have been taken by way of replacing energy inefficient incandescent lamps with 9 watt LED lamps.
Against target of 80 lakh lamps, 79.6 lakh lamps have been distributed till date at subsidized rates and the scheme has been extended upto March, 2019 so that more consumers get benefitted by reduction in the energy bill of the consumers and improve AT&C losses.
The Governor stressed close monitoring of all the projects under implementation and directed the PDD to ensure close inter-departmental co-ordination, particularly with Central PSUs which are implementing agencies, e.g. PGCIL, RECPDCL and RECTPCL, and directed them to complete all these works well before the envisaged time limit of 24 months.
The Governor and the Union Power Minister desired that the vision of state PDD for achieving 24x7 power supply in the entire state should be achieved well before 2019 and also stressed upon achieving 100 percent electrification of households before November 30, 2018.
The Governor also directed that on the eve of festivals like Eid, Muharram, Diwali, Gurupurab etc and during the examination of children and winters, 24X7, power supply should be made available. The Union Minister assured that full demand of power requirement of J&K should be made available.
Advisor to Governor B B Vyas, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, CMD REC P V Ramesh, Chairman CVPPL K B Agarwal, Principal Secretary Finance Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary Planning Rohit Kansal, Commissioner Secretary Power Development Department Hirdesh Kumar, Secretary, Science and Technology Sheikh Fayaz,, Joint Secretary Distribution, Ministry of Power, senior executives of Central PSUs, PGCIL, RECPDCL, RECPTCL, officers from State PSUs, JKSPDC, CVPPPL and senior officers of the Power Development Department attended the meeting.