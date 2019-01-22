Electricity woes go unabated in Kashmir: Tarigami

Srinagar:
Expressing serious concern over the precarious power situation in Kashmir valley, CPI (M) leader and former MLA Kulgam, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, Monday said governments come and go, but the electricity woes continue unabated.
“We have enough water resources and despite tall claims by the politicians and the rulers of the time about solving issues, they have not been able to settle this small issue for decades,” Tarigami said. “During summers, due to power woes people in Jammu suffer and in winters people in Kashmir valley have to bear the brunt of power crisis.”
He said that though the Governor administration claims there was improvement in governance, reality is that the power situation is same as it was during the previous years. “There is no improvement as power supply in Kashmir has become like a miscall. Isn’t it any priority for the government to provide uninterrupted power supply to people in this harsh winter,” he said. “No power schedule is being followed on ground and even metered areas are facing long and unscheduled power cuts much to the annoyance of public. People living in rural and far flung areas are without electricity and the recent snowfall has aggravated the crisis. People living in rural areas are compelled to arrange for alternate sources of illumination since they are facing worst power crisis. While the people in cities and towns had to face low voltage and erratic power supply, people living in rural and far-flung areas were left without electricity. Even electricity supplied is not sufficient to charge mobile phones and laptops.”
He alleged that Power Development Department (PDD) has also failed to create a buffer stock of electricity transformers at district and divisional levels to address the situation surfaced due to damaged transformers. The step-down transformers, installed in every neighborhood develop technical snag, especially during winter months, and the consumers are left helpless in darkness and freezing cold till the process of lifting, repairing and re-installing a faulty transformer is completed in weeks together.
Even this small important issue like repairing of transformers is not settled despite tall claims. Central buffers of distribution transformers need to be augmented on war footing basis with addition of at least 3000 transformers for each province of Jammu and Kashmir for ensuring the replacement of damaged transformers within acceptable time limits. It is learnt that state has around 60,000 transformers in system and additional buffer of 6000 transformers is just 10 percent. The cost of this buffer will be a significant measure for tiding over the power crisis. In addition, the transformer repairing facilities have to be brought to all districts.
UJC remembers Gaw Kadal, Handwara martyrs Srinagar: United Jihad Council (UJC) on Monday remembered the slain civilians who were killed in Gaw Kadal massacre in the year 1990.
In an e-mailed statement issued to KNS, UJC spokesman, Syed Sadaqat Hussain while quoting its chief, Syed Salah-ud-din said, “The martyrs of Kashmir are the pearl of the crown of freedom struggle. On this day in Gaw Kadal, 55 civilians were killed in the year 1990 while as 26 were killed in Handwara. 29 years elapsed since the massacre took place but the day is not far when the blood of the slain civilians will bear fruit.” He added that “In the year 1990, the then Governor Jagmohan had presumed that the people of Kashmir will succumb by the use of force but the military might has only given birth to thousands of militants.”
According to a statement, addressing a high-level meeting of UJC, Salah-ud-din expressed concern over the ‘plight of inmates’, saying that the health condition of inmates especially those lodged at Tihar Jail including Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, Peer Saifullah, Shabir Ahmad Shah and Asiya Andrabi is deteriorating but are being deprived of proper medical facility.”
“It indicates that the lives of these leaders are being risked intentionally, which is dangerous and would have serious consequences,” he said, appealing the international human rights forums to look into the matter and take steps in this regard. The meeting as per the statement also paid tributes to Gaw Kadal and Handwara martyrs and also to the slain Budgam militants killed in an encounter today.