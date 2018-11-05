Electricity, basic facilities must be restored: Mir

Expresses concern over loses caused to orchards
Srinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir has expressed concern over the losses caused to orchards due to early snowfall in Kashmir, expressing dismay over the losses.
Mir also expressed concern over the power crisis, saying that even after 22 hours, the PDD has filed to restore power supply so far and urged upon the Government to take effective measure to restore the basic facilities to ensure that people do not suffer on account of electricity, essentials, road clearance etc.
JKPCC President said this while interacting with prominent Party activities in Anantnag, who apprised him about the damages caused to orchards, electric lines and roads leading to the towns and Highways due to the snowfall. He expressed serious concern over the losses caused orchards and emphasized the Government to assess the damages for compensation to affected Orchardists,as that, they have suffered losses immensely JKPCC President emphasized that effective measures be put in place to restore the traffic on National Highway, although the authorities dealing with the National highly are making all out efforts to restore the NH, but at the sametime, they need to ensure safety of people, besides uninterrupted supply of essentials to valley, Mir added.