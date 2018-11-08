Electric supply yet to be restored in south Kashmir

Power will be restored within 16 hours: CE PDD
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 07:
As most of the areas in south Kashmir continue to reel under darkness, Chief Engineer Power Development Department (PDD), Hashmat Qazi Wednesday said the power in powerless areas in south Kashmir would be restored fully within next 16 hours.
Qazi said the restoration process of electricity is apace and would be restored within next 16 hours.
He said the three towers that fell due to recent snowfall had been almost erected again while one among them, located at Wanpoh, would still take over two weeks to restore.
Sharing details, Qazi said the towers at Shopian, Lissar and Kulgam had been almost erected and it would take more than 12-16 hours to restore the power supply in these areas.
“In Shopian, the power supply will be restored within two hours while other places may take more than 12 to 16 hours,” he said.
The PDD Chief Engineer said the transformers in huge quantity were damaged during the recent snowfall.
“In last three days, almost 130 damaged transformers were repaired and were sent back to the respective localities,” he said. “The department is working hard to ensure adequate power facility to the consumers.”
Asked about the efforts by the PDD during last few days, he said that along with his complete team were on roads and had to face hardships to ensure power restoration.
“Besides me, almost 7000 employees of the department were working even during nights in the bone-chilling weather to ensure power restoration to the people,” he said. “On the first day of snow, at least 50 distributions to the city were done by the department but the electricity was not restored soon due to lack of grid connectivity.”
He said the restoration process was a “big deal” to the PDD department.
The Kashmir valley last Saturday received season’s first snowfall resulting in damage to four main transmission towers, thereby affecting the power supply across the Valley.
The department restored electricity in central and northern district within a day while as southern district continued to reel under darkness for days together.