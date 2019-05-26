Electric buses to ply in Srinagar from June says JKSRTC

May 26, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Documentation, route plan completed, Managing Director

Much awaited electric buses to ply in Srinagar city from the third week of June, officials said on Saturday.

A senior official at J&K State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) wishing anonymity told Rising Kashmir that electric buses are going to hit city roads soon.

The official said the project was delayed due to the code of conduct; otherwise, it would have been inaugurated. “All formalities have been completed including charging points in the city,” he said.

“Indian Oil Corporation Limited had agreed to establish six electric charging stations in J&K, including 3 charging points at Pampora, Parimpora, and Bemina. Only one charging sanction at Bemina has been completed,” the official said.

Earlier this month, trials for electric buses were held in Jammu. Corporation had purchased 40 electric buses under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme of the central government.

Under this scheme both Jammu and Srinagar will get 20 buses including charging points. These buses will have a capacity of 30-32 passengers’ seats including some facilities.

The official said they have got few buses for the trail from the government and rest buses will be brought after trails will be completed in twin cities.

“Electric buses are very costly as compared to traditional ones and have been manufactured by TATA motors in Karnataka.

Managing Director JKSRTC, Bilal Ahmad said that electric buses will hit the city roads soon. We have completed all the formalities and bus service will be likely to be inaugurated in June, he said.

Currently, the buses are in Jammu and JKSRTC is facing problems in carrying them here. Jammu-Srinagar the highway is more than 300 kilometers and electric bus cannot run as it will require charging points.

Ahmad said if a bus is fully charged, it can give a mileage of around 150-155 kilometers. For that, we need at least one charging point in-between Jammu and Ramban.

“We have asked the Deputy Commissioner Jammu to provide the space and he assured that within days they are going to provide us a place for charging points,” he said.

He said earlier they used a trolley vehicle to lift these buses, they were not allowed from Tikri Udhampur by the authorities.

Ahmad said in next week they will be creating charging points on Jmu-Sgr highway. Apart from this, we have created 3 charging points at Bemina for which Power Development Department (PDD) has already floated tenders, he said.



“The buses have a feature called ‘fast charging’ and we have 4 charging stations 8 buses will be charged simultaneously within 2-3 hours, he said adding that are sufficient for these buses.

According to JKSRTC Managing Director, documentation of buses including pass order and route, permissions have been completed by the department.

