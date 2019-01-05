Electoral literacy club awareness camp held in Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, January 04:
District Election Authority, Udhampur, on Friday an Electoral Literacy Club awareness camp under SVEEP in the premises of NITL Higher Secondary School, Udhampur under the overall supervision of District Election Officer, Ravinder Kumar In Udhampur on Friday.
According to an official, during the camp, the team members of Electoral Literacy Club Udhampur interacted with the students and staff members and made them aware about the importance of vote and asked the students to take part in the democratic process by casting their vote and help build a stronger nation.
Dy DEO, Sapna Kotwal informed that the students the Electoral Literacy Club are a platform to engage school students through interesting activities and hands-on experience to sensitize them on their electoral rights.
She said that the main objective of organizing this camp is to create awareness among the students about the importance of voting in a democracy and to increase the participation of young voters who have attained the eligible age 18 years are above and were not yet registered in the electoral roll.