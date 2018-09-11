Elections to be held as per schedule: CS

Govt likely to issue notification for ULB polls soon
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 10:
The Chief Secretary Monday said the Urban Local Body and Panchayat elections in the State would be held as per schedule while the state election department is likely to issue a notification for holding the municipal polls in the State within a week.
Chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said that panchayat and municipal body elections will be held as per schedule.
“Panchayat polls are on, urban local bodies polls are on. A decision was taken in July. Voter list drafts have been printed and finalized. In few days, actual notification will be issued by the CEO. Panchayat elections will be held around Nov 5. The CEO will notify dates for that,” he said.
Meanwhile, one of the top officials of the Chief Electoral Office said notification is likely to be issued within a week for holding of Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in the State.
While National conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have decided to boycott the elections till the Government of India and the state government clear their stand on Article 35A, the rightwing BJP and Jammu-based parties are ready to join the electoral exercise.
On August 31, the Governor administration had announced holding of 4-phase ULB and 8-phase panchayat elections in the state from October 1 to December 4.
Municipal elections were last held in the State in January 2005 and elected Municipal bodies completed their five-year term in 2010. Elections to Municipalities haven’t been held for over eight years.
The last Panchayat elections in the State were last held in April-May 2011 and the elected Panchayats completed their tem in July 2016.
Sources said authorities are selectively clubbing the highly volatile constituencies in the Valley with peaceful ones from the Jammu region and the border districts to finalise the urban local bodies polls in J&K.
A top official said the situation warranted “a calibrated” approach to hold the much-awaited polls for urban local bodies and panchayats, as all major regional parties still find it difficult to hold any public activity in the Valley, especially in south Kashmir.
“We are in the process of identifying both highly volatile and peaceful constituencies. These elections will be held in peaceful constituencies in the first phases with a few volatile constituencies along with it. The only way to build a tempo for the polls would be to start from a peaceful note,” he said.
