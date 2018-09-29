Elections meaningless without participation of major parties: NC

Srinagar:
National Conference on Friday asserted that people from all corners of the state have put up a brave front against machinations aimed to fiddle with Art 35-A.
Addressing a meeting of party functionaries from Amira Kadal constituency, party’s Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are ready to give sacrifices for the protection of the Art 35 A. “Major regional mainstream parties are on the same page as far as participation in the ULB and Panchayat elections are concerned. Therefore the idea of holding ULB and Panchayat elections is farcical and ill-timed,” he said adding, “the sparse participation of the candidates and the non-participation of the major regional parties would prove the whole exercise a farcical one.”
Additional General Secretary said that the participation of BJP and Congress is vindictive of the fact that both these parties are detrimental towards the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “The participation of Congress in the upcoming ULB and Panchayat polls has revealed the real face of this party,” he said.
The meeting was presided over by party’s Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani. Addressing the gathering Nasir termed the situation in the valley as turbulent which needs immediate attention of the governor administration.
He maintained that rampant night crackdowns and other human right violations are the order of the day. “The violence related incidents have also started taking place in the districts that were considered rather peaceful, the security situation in these districts is also grim,” he said.
Nasir said that the state administration instead of taking corrective measures to address the fast deteriorating security situation in the valley is more interested in ‘cosmetic measures’.
Provincial President asserted that PDP disrespected the people’s mandate by joining hands with BJP thereby putting the state to flames.
The meet was attended by party functionaries including Party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, District President Srinagar Peer Afaq Ahmad, Incharge Sgr Parliamentary constituency Mushtaq Guroo, YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar, Provincial President Women’s Wing Sabia Qadri, Mudasir Shahmiri and others.