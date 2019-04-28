Elections in J&K: A Tradeoff

April 28, 2019 | Azad Ahmad Wani

The 21st century which begins with the revolution of political consciousness of ‘democracy’; built on the ashes of world war 2nd led to the formation of so-called people’s government on temporal with a fixed tenure of three, five or six years to have checks and balances on the corruption indices. However, the less period and temporary base of the system act otherwise.

Some believe that voting is a proxy base of the democratic system. The actual cynical electoral process has well explained by Hitler in German Duma by ‘plucking the goose first and then put some small bits of food, and then goose follows his actions’. Similar alliteration is that of the voting process in a democracy. People are unsteady and rhetorical during elections and are deprived of the capabilities thereof.

Scholars and political pundits are of the view that elections are a proper decision-making process by which people elect a representative by their vote to hold public office. Elections are the usual method by which contemporary ‘representative democracy’ has operated across the globe. Elections fill offices in the legislature, executive, judiciary, and local government. In a similar note, several private trade organizations, from clubs to voluntary associations and corporations use the process of elections.

To elect means “to choose or make a decision.”The nature of democracy is; elected representatives are answerable to the people, and they must return to the people at the prescribed time to seek their mandate to continue in office. For that reason, most of the democratic constitutions provide that elections are held at fixed and regular intervals.

In the Indian political system, elections portray a valid symbol of the ‘largest democracy.’ Political mirage of the election process is seen among certain federating units in India, and the state of Jammu and Kashmir is no more exception. Recently during the first three phases of Lok Sabha elections held in the state in which large workforce with men and material have been utilized with a little voter turn over. However, the irony is that for Anantnag constituency alone, elections are held in three phases to protect the sinking idea of ‘democracy’ in a most militarized zone.

The political geography of the state is so demarcated; even the people are not able to take to a single stand. The dilemma of the administration for conducting of Lok Sabha (LS) & state legislative assembly (SLA) elections together put a heavy toll on the welfare of the people. The administration probably found a trade-off between these elections in the state because of the intention of low voter turnout and the political uncertainty.

The charisma of the common masses to upheaval the sovereignty encompasses and indulges them in the election process. These elections are meant for providing welfare with equity in society. Although there are both positive and negative externalities associated with the process of elections but on cost-benefit analysis, elections are a major cause of the tragedy of commons in the state.

The polls in Jammu and Kashmir are unique because most of the population remains a loaf due to the prevailing conditions. People with different ideologies interpret it differently; some are with the opinion that there is an illegal ‘occupation’, some with a thought of an integral part and some are of the opinion that elections don’t serve any purpose. Here the point is until there may not be a proper solution to the difference of opinion these elections occur whether the percentage is negligible or high. Coming to the point why people participate in election fray, there are several reasons responsible. Such as relatives, friends of representatives of political parties motivate the common masses to participate in elections, or the political leaders show the deceitful promises to the voters. People vote at the cost of aspirations of development in-spite of knowing the transitivity of the cause.

After the break-up of BJP-PDP alliance in June 2018, the state is directly governed by New Delhi. Records witnessed that elections have been held 11 times in the state since 1951 to the legislative assembly, whereas parliamentary elections have been held 12 times since 1967.

Since the coalition breaks, almost all political parties were in favor of conducting the elections in J&K. However, Delhi, as usual, prepared to run the state directly instead of local government. One can say if Panchayat, Municipal and Lok Sabha elections can be conducted why not Assembly? The answer to this question is simple New Delhi wants to rule over the state directly. Coming to the other states of India like Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha & Sikkim have 175 and 25, 60 and 2, 147 and 21, 32 and 1 Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies respectively. Though, some states are Naxal affected riskier than Kashmir.

Records show that every polling station has an expenditure of Rs 18000. There are about 9700 polling stations in J&K that cost more than Rs 17 crores which the State has to bear. However, the query arises when ECI will issue the notification for state assembly elections. People of J&K have to face another three months in Moral code of conduct. Our education, business, administrative and above all the social system is disturbed through these ‘codes of conducts’ and costly conducted elections. The tragedy is from last one month either the teachers are busy with election training along with other state employees, at the same time schools have turned into highly scrutinized polling stations.

Elections, as they say, are the ray of Hope for Democracy, but for the people of Kashmir elections have turned nightmare.

(Author is a Research Scholar)

waniazad555@gmail.com