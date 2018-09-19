Elections futile without peoples’ participation: Shah

Srinagar, Sep 18:
Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Coordination Committee (JKCSCC) member and senior Vice President of Awami National Conference (ANC), Muzaffar Ahmad Shah Tuesday said that there was need to be united to fight the present situation faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement Shah said that he believe that the power and resilience of people will bear the fruit. He said that the newly appointed Governor of the state should look into the situation thoroughly and should understand that without the will of people, the conduct of elections in the state won’t prove fruitful rather will create further alienation between the mainstream and masses.
Calling the electoral process as ‘drama’, Shah said that such process against the aspirations of people is anti-democratic.
He said the mainstream parties observed that without the participation of people the elections are ‘futile’, saying that the parties should take care of their party workers and activists.