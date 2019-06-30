Elections for Kashmir Press Club on Jul 15

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The eight-member election commission of the Kashmir Press Club (KPC), headed by Chief Returning Officer Manzoor Anjum, a senior editor, met on Saturday to discuss the issues related to the upcoming elections.

According to a statement the dates for the nominations have been extended up to July 6 till 5 pm; the nominations can be withdrawn up to July 10 by 5 pm and the elections for four top posts and seven-member executive committee will be held on July 15 from 10 am up to 6 pm.

All primary members who have failed to pay their dues can vote during the election but are directed to clear their backlog within 15 days of the polls. KNS

