Elections for Kashmir Press Club on Jul 15

The eight-member election commission of the Kashmir Press Club (KPC), headed by Chief Returning Officer Manzoor Anjum, a senior editor, met on Saturday to discuss the issues related to the upcoming elections.
According to a statement the dates for the nominations have been extended up to July 6 till 5 pm; the nominations can be withdrawn up to July 10 by 5 pm and the elections for four top posts and seven-member executive committee will be held on July 15 from 10 am up to 6 pm.
All primary members who have failed to pay their dues can vote during the election but are directed to clear their backlog within 15 days of the polls. KNS
