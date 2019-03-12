Election preparedness reviewed in Jammu, Kathua

March 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Election Officer Jammu, Ramesh Kumar on Monday chaired a meeting with officers of Police and Civil Administration regarding election preparedness for upcoming General Election 2019.

As per an official, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Rishpal Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police Jammu, Tejinder Singh, ADC Administration, Dr. Tahir Firdous, ADCs, ACR Jammu, besides, all Sub Divisional Magistrates, Sub Divisional Police Officers, Tehsildars of Jammu district and other concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that Model Code of Conduct came into force following upcoming general elections. The DEO directed the officers for strict compliance of Model Code of Conduct. He said no violation of MCC will be allowed at any stage of election process.

He also passed directions to ensure Assured Minimum Facilities in every polling station of their jurisdiction. He asked to monitor the ongoing works by different departments and ensure its completion on time.



Meanwhile, DC, Kathua, Rohit Khajuria, who is also the District Election Officer, convened a meeting with the Nodal Officers, to review the preparedness and to discuss various issues regarding upcoming General Elections.

During the course of the meeting, threadbare discussion was held on all aspects of the District Election Management Plan (DEMP), Booth Level Election Management Plan (BEMP), Transport Management Plan, Complaint Redressal Mechanism and related aspects.

DC also directed the Dy. DEO to conduct awareness programmes under SVEEP at block levels for greater participation in the forthcoming elections. He further instructed the officers to ensure the provision of Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) to the general voters like provision of toilets, water, electricity and other related facilities. He stressed upon them to carry out necessary measures in this regard well in time. He also directed them to prepare the polling station wise list of PwD voters so as to ensure them provision of ramps, wheelchairs, hearing aids and other facilities.

DC directed the Nodal Officers to gear up their men and machinery for the smooth conduct of elections in the district.

DC also took brief from the officers about the training calendar for imparting training and demonstration of the EVMs/VVPATs and other trainings to the polling personnel and desired that trainings are conducted in an organized and hassle free manner.

He further instructed ACR, Dy. DEO and XEN PWD to visit Kathua Degree College at the earliest where EVMs will kept before counting so that all the arrangements were finalized ahead of counting-day.

ADDC, Dr. Shubra Sharma, ACR, Devinder Paul, ACD, Sukhpal Singh, RTO, Dr. R K Thapa, PO DRDA, Amar Jyoti Raina, Dy.DEO, Ashwani Kumar, DTO, DAO, Engineers and other concerned were present during the meeting, the official added.