Election preparedness reviewed at B’la

March 21, 2019 |

Returning Officer (RO) for Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency and Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo today chaired a meeting of officers to review the arrangements for the smooth conduct of upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

DEO Bandipora Shahbaz Mirza, ADDC Kupwara, SSP Baramulla, ADC Baramulla, SP Sopore, Handwara and various concerned officers attended the meeting.

The meeting among other things, discussed threadbare the arrangements put in place for the smooth, free and fair conduct of Lok Sabha elections 2019 in the Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency comprising three districts viz Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara.

The meeting also discussed details of polling stations, postal ballots, Migrant and Service voters, locations with regard to accessibility, telecom connectivity, basic minimum facilities, infrastructure, vulnerability, transport facilities and other related issues. It was informed that special contingency plan especially for remote and inaccessible areas including air transport management for Gurez has been formulated so as to meet any eventuality.

The Returning officer briefed all the nodal officers about their duties and responsibilities during election period and also advised them to work in an impartial manner with utmost dedication to implement MCC and other guidelines of Election Commission of India in letter and spirit.