Election preparedness reviewed at Baramulla

March 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Election Officer Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo today chaired a meeting of designated Nodal Officers, EROs and AEROs to review the arrangements made for the smooth conduct of upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

ADC Baramulla, CEO, Dy DEO, Dy CEO, EROs, AEROs besides various concerned officers were present in the meeting.

Threadbare discussion with regard to necessary arrangements put in place was held wherein the DEO stressed for working with added zeal and dedication so that elections are conducted in a free and smooth manner. He deliberated to ensure basic minimum facilities at each designated polling station and emphasized upon concerned officers to work in coordination so that bottlenecks if any are sorted in a time-bound manner.

Moreover, the meeting also discussed the details of polling stations, locations with regard to accessibility, telecom connectivity, infrastructure, vulnerability and other related issues during which the DEO was briefed about details of the same by the concerned quarters.