Election preparedness reviewed at Anantnag

April 13, 2019 |

Returning Officer for Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency Khalid Jahangir Friday reviewed the preparedness for the parliamentary elections 2019 here at a meeting of the Nodal officers.

The meeting had threadbare discussions with regard to the preparations and arrangements which included the transportation plan, collection and distribution of poll material, deployment and training of polling staff, randomization of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and polling staff, complaint redressal mechanism, Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), awareness activities and establishment of Assured Minimum Facilities at polling stations for the hassle free conduct of the elections.

The DEO directed that permissions sought by any political party or candidate related to free and fair electioneering, must be provided on the same day. He added that status of the complaints/grievances of alleged Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation and action taken thereof must be updated. The meeting was informed that till date eight complaints of alleged MCC violations were received and disposed off.

The DEO directed to activate all the teams on ground and ensure their presence in their jurisdictions, besides Assistant Returning Officers (ARO) should monitor the functioning of these teams within their jurisdictions. He also directed that all plans must be prepared meticulously and at the distribution centres arrangements should be made in such a manner that everything moves smoothly.

Nodal Officer Trainings was directed that Facilitation Centre for EDC facility must be set up. He stressed up on all the Nodal officers to work in coordination and added zeal to ensure free, fair and smooth conduct of the elections.