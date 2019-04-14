Election Observers review poll preparedness in Budgam

April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

General Observer for Chadoora and Chari-e-Sharief assembly segments, Karnesh Sharma and General Observer for assembly segments of Budgam, Beerwah and Khansahab, Rajesh Kumar Tyagi along with District Election Officer (DEO), Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today chaired a meeting with designated micro-observers at New Conference Hall here to review overall arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the district.

Deputy DEO, Nuzhat Qureshi and Nodal Officers also attended the meeting.

The Observers while interacting with designated micro-observers instructed them to follow the duty rooster in letter and spirit to ensure hassle-free voting, collection and dispatch of polling related material and smooth functioning of Electronic Voting Machines -Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines on the polling day across all polling stations.

The Observers were briefed about the poll preparedness being done in the district to ensure conduct of election in free and fair manner. The micro-observers were instructed to update about their polling stations regularly through a designated WhatsApp group or text messages in case internet was not working on the polling day.

Observers on the occasion expressed satisfaction for the preparations done in the district so far regarding the conduct of free and fair Lok Sabha polls.

