Election Observers review counting arrangements at Baramulla

May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Election Observers for Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency today convened a meeting here at Dak Bungalow to review the arrangements put in place for the smooth counting of votes, scheduled on May 23.

Returning Officer for Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency Dr G N Itoo, AROs, Micro Observers, Counting Supervisors and Assistants and other officers/officials associated with the election process attended the meeting.

On the occasion, the RO briefed the observers about the necessary counting arrangements made and said that all the requisite arrangements have been made well in advance so that the process is conducted in a convenient and hassle free manner. He informed that the counting staff has been duly sensitised about their assignments for which special training sessions were conducted by the administration. He also said that mobile phones have been strictly prohibited in the counting centres and directed the concerned staff to abide by the rules and guidelines envisaged by the ECI.

Meanwhile, the observers expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made and stressed for working in coordination so that the process is conducted in a transparent manner. They emphasised for putting in extra efforts and directed to put in place a viable mechanism with regard to security and other necessities.