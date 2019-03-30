Election observers for Srinagar Parliamentary constituency arrive

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

According to the Returning Officer for Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, the Election Observers appointed by the Election Commission of India for the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency have arrived in Srinagar and are available at Circuit House from 11 am to 12 noon.

The general public and the political parties have been informed that the Election Observers can be contacted Rahul Sharma (assigned 16-Kangan and 17-Ganderbal assembly constituencies) at 8899838723, Vijay Kumar Janjua (assigned 18-Hazratbal, 19-Zadibal and 20-Eidgah assembly constituencies) at 6006750844, A Kowsigan (assigned 21-Khanyar, 22-Habakadal and 23-Amirakadal assembly constituencies) at 6006750843, Kumar Naik (assigned 24-Sonwar and 25-Batamaloo assembly constituencies) at 6006750842, Karnesh Sharma (assigned 26-Chadoora and 30-Chrar-e-Sharief) at 9086240542, Rajesh Kumar Tyagi (assigned 27-Budgam, 28-Beerwah and 29-Khansahib) at 8899741148 and Ravi S (who is Police Observer for the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency) at 9596770536.