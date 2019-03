March 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In connection with Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the Election Commission of India has appointed the Observers for Bandipora district.

According to a communique, Sandeep Pondrik,(IAS) has been appointed as General Observer by Election Commission of India for Gurez, Bandipora and 11 Sonawari Assembly segments of Bandipora district.

Earlier the ECI appointed Arjun Lal Meena as the Expenditure Observer for Baramulla parliamentary constituency.