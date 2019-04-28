Election is the beginning of the end for PDP, says NC's Hasnain Masoodi

April 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

NC's candidate for Anantnag parliamentary constituency, Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi while addressig a gathering at Khrew on Sunday said "the election is the beginning of the end for PDP."



He said PDP's Mehbooba Mufti and Congress' Ghulam Ahmad Mir are responsible for "erroding the autonomy and unique identity" of Kashmir.



Hasnain said implementation of GST in Jammu and Kashmir was the "most venomous attack on autonomy of the state" after 1954.