Election Deptt to have its own office accommodation at Bahu Plaza

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 25:
The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) has allotted 9000 sft land to J&K Election Department for construction of its office near Udyog Bhawan at Rail Head Bahu Plaza, Jammu.
As per an official, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K is currently functioning in the rented accommodation provided by the JDA at the Vikas Bhawan for the past several years which was inadequate space in view of the vast activities of the Election Department.
The possession of the said plot shall be handed over to the Election Department soon so that construction work can start at the earliest.
Expressing satisfaction over timely processing of the case by JDA authorities, the CEO Shailendra Kumar has said that the organization was facing shortage of accommodation as the Election Department undertakes multifarious activities relating to electoral process throughout the year and a spacious accommodation was a dire need.
After handing over the possession of land, a state-of-art building for housing the Election department will be constructed, said the CEO.