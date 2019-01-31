Election Deptt employees protest for fulfillment of pending demands

Vow to continue agitation on Thursday, seek Guv’s intervention
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 30:
Demanding creation of additional posts and removal of pay anomalies, employees of the Election Department on Wednesday staged a protest here at Press Enclave against the government for failing to fulfill their pending demands.
The protesting employees under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Field Employees Association of Election Department (JKFEAED) were carrying placards and shouted pro-justice slogans.
Provisional President JKFEAED, Showkat Ahmad Dar told The Rising Kashmir that despite assurances by the authorities things have remained unchanged on the ground.
He said they are in shock as their proposals regarding demands were not considered and were rejected by the Finance Department, which is ‘injustice’ with the employees.
Expressing resentment they announced to continue their strike across the state on Thursday.
“Government spent lakhs of rupees for additional salary in favor of employees who performed their duties during polls but they have failed to address the issues of employees working on the ground,” he said.
Dar said they serve the department round the clock and risk their lives but have been ‘betrayed by the government through false assurances and promises.’
“We are demanding creation of a post of Tehsildar election at district-level and appointment of 14 officials at the District Election Office-level,” he said.
The protesting employees demanded removal of pay anomalies of election Naib-Tehsildars, Election Assistants, holding of Departmental Promotion Committee meeting (DPCs) and revocation of grading of sanctioned posts of Election Assistants.
Another employee, Parvez Ahmad said there are only 120 employees in the department across the state and “there is need of 696 employees in all 87 constituencies as per the norms of Election Commission of India.”
"The recent rejection of the proposals for the creation of posts by the Finance Department is injustice with us," he said.
The protesters said they have been forced to choose the path of agitation which they said would continue on 31st January.
“Government should intervene in the matter so that the issues are resolved on fast track basis,” he demanded.
He said in every state there is a Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) who is supposed to supervise the electoral work and there is a separate State Election Commission, but in J&K there is only a CEO.
“In every district there is strength of only 4-5 employees but as per the guidelines of ECI, there is a need of at least 14 employees including, Election Tehsildar, Programme Officer, Accountant, Naib Tehsildar and Election Officer,” Ahmad said.
He said during Governor's rule they have been neglected and the employees appeal Governor Satya Pal Malik and Election Commission of India to intervene in the matter.
The protesting employees threatened that if their demands are not fulfilled they will be forced to go on an indefinite strike during the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state.
