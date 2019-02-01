Election Deptt employees continue their strike, stage protest

Fulfill demands in 10 days or face agitation in Srinagar, Jammu: Agitating employees to Guv admin
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 31:
Election Department employees Thursday continued their strike on the second consecutive day against the government for failing to fulfill their pending demands.
The employees staged the protest at Old Secretariat complex and threatened to go for an indefinite strike if their demands remain unfilled.
The protesting employees under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Field Employees Association of Election Department (JKFEAED) were carrying placards and shouted slogans demanding justice.
Provisional President JKFEAED, Showkat Ahmad Dar told The Rising Kashmir that government has neglected them. He threatened that the employees will go for an indefinite strike if demands continue to remain unfilled by the authorities.
“We are giving 10 days ultimatum to the Governor led administration to fulfill our demands. After February 12 we will hit streets both in Jammu and Srinagar,” Dar said.
He threatened that the employees will boycott the preparations concerning the upcoming Parliamentary or Assembly elections and the government will be responsible for any situation that arises.
“Governor should play a proactive role for resolving the pending demands of employees within the stipulated time, otherwise they will continue their strike,” Dar said.
Another protesting employ Abdul Rehman alleged the rights of employees are violated by the government. He said the department has failed to provide them adequate salaries.
“There are visible discrepancies in comparison to the salaries of employees of other states. There is no career advancement policy or scope of future growth for them,” he said.
Rehman said they have been persistently pleading for resolution of issues from decades together but nothing has done so far.
He said they serve the department round the clock and risk their lives alleging that they had been betrayed by false assurances and promises.
“We are demanding the creation of a post of Tehsildar Election at district level and appointment of 14 officials at the District Election office-level,” Rehman said.
Terming the rejection of a proposal for the creation of posts by the Finance Department, as ‘unfortunate’, he said it is injustice with the employees. We have been forced to choose the path of agitation, he said.
The protesting employees are demanding removal of pay anomalies of election Naib Tehsildars, Election Assistants, holding of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meetings and the revocation of grading of sanctioned posts of Election Assistants.
