About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 02, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Election department has got nearly 100 complaints of MCC violation: Official

The Jammu and Kashmir election department has received nearly a 100 complaints through the cVIGIL app on violation of the model code of conduct in the state, a senior poll officer said Tuesday.

The Election Commission had launched the application last month and through it a person can send to the poll panel geo-tagged videos and photos of illegal money being distributed or a hate speech being made during polls, among other violations of the code.

Of the total complaints, 59 have been disposed of and the rest are being investigated, State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shalinder Kumar said, adding that over 20 employees were also suspended for violating the poll code.

For free and fair parliamentary elections in the state, the department has setup 1,500 mobile and static teams, and flying squads with video cameras to ensure the model code of conduct (MCC) in not being violated.

Kumar said the application -- Vigilant Citizen or cVIGIL -- has empowered citizens to report violations of the code.

"It (the app) has been made operational for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir in these (Lok Sabha) elections", the CEO said, adding that the app can be downloaded from the Google app store.

Political parties and other stake holders, including employees, have been asked to ensure that there is no violation of the code.

"We will not overlook a single complaint whether it is against a big leader or a junior leader, no one will be ignored, neither the complainant nor the person against whom there is a complaint", Kumar said.

The CEO said citizens can register a complaint on the app for a number of violations, including on candidates distributing money or liquor to influence voters.

They can also alert the Election Commission if they find a candidate involved in promoting paid news, he said, adding that candidates using vehicles or convoys without permission are also in violation of the MCC.

Transporting voters on the day of polling or political campaigning within 200 metres of the polling booth are strictly prohibited under the guidelines, Kumar said.

Giving details, Kumar referred to a complaint that was received by the department in an e-mail.

"In this complaint, a message of one political party's representative has come (in the public domain).

"One of the party's leader has appealed to motorcycle owners to reach at a particular place where their vehicle will be provide with petrol and they will given T-Shirts for free. We have started investigating it," he said.

Three complaints concerning the distribution of money were found correct out of eight complaints in this direction, according to a report.

Similarly, two cases out of eight cases were found correct in connection with distribution of liquor. Other complaints included posting of posters without permission and taking out of rallies without permission, it said.

 

Latest News

UN chief warns against rising anti-Muslim hatred

UN chief warns against rising anti-Muslim hatred

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
PHE daily-wagers lockdown offices, demand release of pending wages

PHE daily-wagers lockdown offices, demand release of pending wages

Apr 02 | Agencies
Withdrawal of security cover will hamper Congress leaders

Withdrawal of security cover will hamper Congress leaders' poll campai ...

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Election department has got nearly 100 complaints of MCC violation: Of ...

Election department has got nearly 100 complaints of MCC violation: Of ...

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Karnah road through for traffic, Bandipora-Gurez to reopen on Wed

Karnah road through for traffic, Bandipora-Gurez to reopen on Wed

Apr 02 | Agencies
Prof Sangmi is new Dean College Development Council of KU

Prof Sangmi is new Dean College Development Council of KU

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Cross LoC Trade suspended in Poonch

Cross LoC Trade suspended in Poonch

Apr 02 | Agencies
Kathua Police tells group admins to register their WhatsApp groups at ...

Kathua Police tells group admins to register their WhatsApp groups at ...

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
More than 113 milion people suffer

More than 113 milion people suffer 'acute hunger': UN

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Omar hits back at Gambhir’s ‘Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM’ remark ...

Omar hits back at Gambhir’s ‘Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM’ remark ...

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Congress election manifesto says

Congress election manifesto says 'no change in Article 370'

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Pakistan says Indian fire killed its 3 troops

Pakistan says Indian fire killed its 3 troops

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Fire damages store at DH Ramban

Fire damages store at DH Ramban

Apr 02 | Tawheed Ahmed
WhatsApp unveils

WhatsApp unveils 'tipline' to tackle fake news

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Bihar woman found dead in Poonch, husband missing

Bihar woman found dead in Poonch, husband missing

Apr 02 | Agencies
Indian satellite destruction created 400 pieces of debris, endangering ...

Indian satellite destruction created 400 pieces of debris, endangering ...

Apr 02 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Special group to suggest security upgrade of Jammu-Srinagar highway: D ...

Special group to suggest security upgrade of Jammu-Srinagar highway: D ...

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Protests at Lethpora after forces allegedly manhandle girl student

Protests at Lethpora after forces allegedly manhandle girl student

Apr 02 | Javid Sofi
Schools near LoC in Poonch to remain closed today

Schools near LoC in Poonch to remain closed today

Apr 02 | RK Online Desk
AFSPA

AFSPA's 'disturbed area' tag extended for 3 AP districts

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 02, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Election department has got nearly 100 complaints of MCC violation: Official

              

The Jammu and Kashmir election department has received nearly a 100 complaints through the cVIGIL app on violation of the model code of conduct in the state, a senior poll officer said Tuesday.

The Election Commission had launched the application last month and through it a person can send to the poll panel geo-tagged videos and photos of illegal money being distributed or a hate speech being made during polls, among other violations of the code.

Of the total complaints, 59 have been disposed of and the rest are being investigated, State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shalinder Kumar said, adding that over 20 employees were also suspended for violating the poll code.

For free and fair parliamentary elections in the state, the department has setup 1,500 mobile and static teams, and flying squads with video cameras to ensure the model code of conduct (MCC) in not being violated.

Kumar said the application -- Vigilant Citizen or cVIGIL -- has empowered citizens to report violations of the code.

"It (the app) has been made operational for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir in these (Lok Sabha) elections", the CEO said, adding that the app can be downloaded from the Google app store.

Political parties and other stake holders, including employees, have been asked to ensure that there is no violation of the code.

"We will not overlook a single complaint whether it is against a big leader or a junior leader, no one will be ignored, neither the complainant nor the person against whom there is a complaint", Kumar said.

The CEO said citizens can register a complaint on the app for a number of violations, including on candidates distributing money or liquor to influence voters.

They can also alert the Election Commission if they find a candidate involved in promoting paid news, he said, adding that candidates using vehicles or convoys without permission are also in violation of the MCC.

Transporting voters on the day of polling or political campaigning within 200 metres of the polling booth are strictly prohibited under the guidelines, Kumar said.

Giving details, Kumar referred to a complaint that was received by the department in an e-mail.

"In this complaint, a message of one political party's representative has come (in the public domain).

"One of the party's leader has appealed to motorcycle owners to reach at a particular place where their vehicle will be provide with petrol and they will given T-Shirts for free. We have started investigating it," he said.

Three complaints concerning the distribution of money were found correct out of eight complaints in this direction, according to a report.

Similarly, two cases out of eight cases were found correct in connection with distribution of liquor. Other complaints included posting of posters without permission and taking out of rallies without permission, it said.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;