Election department employees seek more staff

Observe pen down protest at Municipal Park
Observe pen down protest at Municipal Park
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Aug 25:
Jammu and Kashmir Field Employees Association of Election Department (JKFEAED) Saturday said that the department is short of employees by which they are suffering due to the overload of work on them.
JKFEAED said that they are only 120 employees in the department across the state “but there is a need of 696 employees in all 87 constituencies as per the norms of Election Commission”.
However they also said that there are just few employees in every district which led to birth of such issues.
JKFEAED said while observing a pen down protest here at Municipal Park Srinagar.
During the protest against long pending demands of field staff, they were demanding creation of the Posts of Tehsildar at district level, abolition of anomalies in their salaries at par with the revenue department or at par with clerical staff.
They were also demanding to constitute DPCs and asked the government to consider due promotions of the election assistants, revocation of 2015 downgrading of the sanctioned posts of Senior Election Assistants and restore the same to actual original sanctioned strength.
During the protest, president of JKFEAED Kashmir division, Showkat Ahmad Dar said, “We have been demanding for creation of creation of the posts of Tehsildar at district level, abolition of anomalies in their salaries at par with the revenue department or at par with clerical staff, due promotions of the election assistants, revocation of 2015 downgrading of the sanctioned posts of senior election assistants and restore the same to actual original sanctioned strength.”
Dar said that these are long pending issues of election department which government has failed to settle.
Dar who is also working as senior election assistant at Baramulla district also said, “This is a very crucial department and people have a perception and thinking that we have a work only after every five years during elections but they are unaware of the work profile of by election commission.”
While lamenting on the staff issue, Dar said, “In every state there is a Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) who is supposed to supervise the electoral work and there is a separate state election commission, but in J&K there is only Chief Electoral Officer.”
“We have a meagre staff of 120 employees and that is why CEO is compelling the employees to work extra but there is a need of 696 employees in all 87 constituencies as per the norms of ECI including eight staff members in every district.”
On the occasion another employee of election department of J&K, Parvaiz Ahmad said, “In an every district there is strength of only 4-5 employees but as per the guidelines of ECI, there is a need of at least 14 employees in every district including, Election Tehsildar, programme officer, accountant, Nain Tehsildar election officer and other required officers too.”
He also said that our ex-CEO’s have degraded the staff strength despite knowing the fact that there is a need to increase the man power which also led to birth of new issues.
Chief Electoral Officer Shri Shaleen Kabra told Rising Kashmir, “I don’t know the figurers required but there is lot of employees attached to this department and presently we are having sufficient forces.
Kabra said, “The employee can say whatever they want but there is a different need of staff strength during non-election period and election period. People want just make an issues.”
bhatriyaz.con@gmail.com