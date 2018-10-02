Election Commission hand in gloves with BJP to ‘rig ULB elections’ in JK: Congress

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 1:
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Monday accused Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) of trying to “rig” scheduled Urban Local Body elections in the State allegedly with “the support of Election Commission”.
Expressing apprehensions about conspiracy to rig elections, former minister and Congress’s district president in Samba, Manjit Singh told Rising Kashmir names of villagers are being included in the voter lists and these lists, “are not being made public or provided to the people”.
“The officials of Election Commission at ground level are working under the influence of BJP legislators and there is every possibility of rigging in ULB polls,” alleged Manjit Singh.
The former minister said that the Election Commission has scheduled elections “half-heartedly with a motive to benefit a particular political party (BJP)”.
“Even as third phase of scrutiny of electoral rolls has been conducted, but they have yet not provided election lists to the people and the lists are being prepared under the pressure of a political party.”
Singh said that Governor, Satya Paul Malik must intervene to see “how fraudulent voter lists are being prepared”.
“It means, elections are mere joke as EROs are working under pressure from a political party (BJP),” he alleged while seeking intervention of Governor Satya Pual Malik into the matter.
He alleged that “People do not know who are contesting elections and whose names have been rejected by the Election Commission.”