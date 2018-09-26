Elected Govt should plead Art 35-A case in SC: CS

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Sep 25:
Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam Tuesday said the elected government in the State should plead Article 35-A in the Supreme Court.
“The State government’s stand on the legal challenge to Article 35-A of the constitution before the apex court will remain consistent that an elected government should plead the case before the court,” he said aaddressing a news conference at Banquet Hall in Srinagar.
“As far as Article 35-A is concerned, the Governor (Satya Pal Malik) has gone on record multiple times saying that this is not an elected government and it will be right if an elected government within the State actually fights the case in the Supreme Court,” the chief secretary said.
He said there was no link between the timing of holding Panchayat polls in the State and deferment of hearing of the PIL challenging Article 35-A before the apex court.
Article 35-A is a constitutional provision that defines special privileges enjoyed by permanent residents of Jammu Kashmir in matters related to employment, acquisition of immovable property, settlements and scholarships while Article 370 accords a special autonomous status to the State.
A petition challenging Article 35-A of the constitution has been filed in the apex court by a little-known RSS-backed think-tank ‘Jammu Kashmir Study Centre’.
“There have been multiple postponements of the hearings of Article 35-A in the Supreme Court before and after the Panchayat polls were announced. It is just coincidence that the case is listed in January and the Panchayat polls are to be completed before that,” Subrahmanyam said.
He said the stand of the Governor's administration was going to be consistent in the Supreme Court that there were many serious complex issues which had to be discussed as far as Article 35-A was concerned and these should not be discussed when Governor's rule is in place in the State.
“These should be discussed when an elected government is in place, which will take a solid position in the Supreme Court,” the chief secretary said. “So, there is absolute clarity that Governor's rule is not about deciding Article 35-A.”
On whether assembly polls would be held in the State, he said it was for authorities higher than him to decide.
“I am not competent to answer this question and it’s for the authorities higher than me to decide,” Subrahmanyam said. “An assembly was in place in the State.”