Elderly yatri dies near Shivkouri shrine in Reasi

Press Trust of India

Jammu:

A 70-year-old pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh died after allegedly suffering a cardiac arrest near the cave shrine of Shivkouri in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday, police said.
Jai Kishan Diwedi, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, lost consciousness and collapsed near the famous shrine, they said.
He was immediately taken to the Ransoo-Pouni hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, an official said.
He said the pilgrim had apparently died of cardiac arrest.
The body of the deceased was handed over to the family members who were accompanying him on the pilgrimage, the official said.

