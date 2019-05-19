Elderly woman killed, four injured in road accident in Kathua

May 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 70-year-old woman was killed and four others were injured Saturday when their car skidded off the road and hit the roadside safety wall in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The accident took place apparently due to rash driving near RTO office, Kathua, along the Jammu-Pathankot highway, a police official said. The car was on way to Pathankot in Punjab, he added. Sheela Devi died on the spot, while Sourav, Meena Kumari, Phani and Sunita Mahajan, all residents of Pathankot, were critically injured in the accident, he said.

The official said the injured were provided initial treatment at the district hospital, Kathua, and later referred to Pathankot.

Meanwhile, the body of a truck driver was fished out from Chenab river along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district in the afternoon.

Mohammad Shafi, a resident of Qazigund village of Anantnag, was feared drowned after his truck rolled down a hill into Chenab at Jaishwal bridge on Sunday last, the official said.

He said the body of the driver was fished out from the river after a hectic six-day long search by local police and volunteers. A team of the NDRF had joined the search on Friday, he added.