Elderly nomad assaulted in Ramban for alleged ‘bovine smuggling’; three arrested

Not a lynching attempt: Police
SYED AMJAD SHAHBanihal:
Police Monday claimed to have arrested three persons who allegedly assaulted an elderly person following arguments in a village of Ramban district following accusations of bovine smuggling.
Police and other groups in the district have denied that it was an attempted lynched case and have termed the assault as an “issue between two families”.
On Sunday, Abdul Hameed Sheikh (65) of Batoo Neel, was passing through the village Inhar in Ramsoo (Banihal) with a buffalo when he had heated arguments with Prabhat Singh and two others.
The incident took an ugly turn, when Prabat Singh lost his cool and attacked the elderly man with blows and kicks. “Two others including son of Prabat Singh also joined the assault and brutally thrashed him till other locals intervened and shifted the injured man to the hospital,” locals told Rising Kashmir.
Immediately after the assault, social media was flooded with messages with netizens speculating as an “attempt to lynch” by cow vigilantes but the police and members of both the communities have denied so.
The victim has claimed that the accused assaulted him by accusing him of being involved in smuggling bovines, police said.
It was made clear by the members of two communities known as Communal Harmony Groups that it was an incident between the family of Parbat Singh and the victim and no other villager or outsider was involved in the assault.
Speaking to Rising Kashmir, SSP Ramban, Mohan Lal said, “It is not a lynching incident. The incident is related to one family. We have arrested all three persons including Prabat Singh involved in the assault case and the injured person has been hospitalized for his treatment.”
Sharing details about the incident, the SSP said, “The victim was passing though near the house of Prabat Singh allegedly entered into arguments with him, when the victim was taking the buffalo for domestic purpose.”
After necessary medical treatment, Mohan Lal said, he was discharged from the hospital.
A case under FIR Number 57 of 2018 under section 341, 323 and 382 RPC has been registered at the police station Ramsoo. Further investigation in the case is on, said the SSP, while asserting there was no mob or villagers involved in the incident.
It should be noted that recently, a truck carrying bovines was intercepted by the people in Ramban and the angry mob torched the truck after the truck driver fled from the spot.