Elderly man, minor killed, three injured in car accident

April 10, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Bhaderwah, Apr 9: A 70-year-old man and a girl were killed and three others critically injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district Tuesday, police said.

The five family members were on way to their home in Kishtwar when their car rolled down a hill near Khelleni on Batote-Kishtwar National Highway and fell into a 150-feet-deep gorge at around 10.30 am, SP (Operations), Doda, Ravinder Pal Singh said.

He said the locals and the police reached the spot and evacuated all the 5 passengers from the badly damaged vehicle.

They were then taken to the Doda district hospital where doctors declared Liyaqat Kamal and Tabish Bano (10) brought dead while the injured, Nuzhat Begum (45) and her daughters, Zainab Bano (7) and Baby (3), are under going treatment, the officer added.

