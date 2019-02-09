Elderly man dies at DH Bandipora; family alleges negligence

M T RasoolBandipora, Feb 08:
The family of an elderly man, who died at Bandipora district hospital on Friday afternoon after he complained of severe chest pain, has alleged the doctors of negligence.
The family members of Ghulam Rasool Shergojri, 60, a resident of Quil Muqam area of Bandipora district said he complained of severe chest pain at his home in the morning and was shifted to the hospital for treatment where he breathed his last. Doctors said the patient died of cardiac arrest.
However, family alleged that the patient was not attended by the doctors on time that lead to the death of the patient.
The Healthcare system in the district has been affected badly owing to the strike call given by the staff recruited under National Health Mission.
"We shifted him (patient) to District Hospital Bandipora for treatment where doctors did not attend him properly and he died due to cardiac arrest in the doctor's room where doctor attend patients,” alleged Javid Ahmad, son of the deceased. “The doctor who was present on duty delayed the treatment while my father was screaming with pain. The doctor gave him some medicines for stomach pain while he was suffering from chest pain," he added and alleged negligence on part of the doctors.
The family members demanded strict action the concerned doctor and hospital authorities and demanded a probe should be ordered into the matter. The relatives of deceased person also tried to vandalize the hospital and broke the glass panes of few ambulances and other parts of hospital and beat staff members.
However officials on duty told Rising Kashmir that patient died due to cardiac arrest on way to ECG room.
Chief Medical Officer Bandipora, Dr. Bilquees Mir told Rising Kashmir that the patient did not die due to the negligence of doctors as he was given proper treatment in the hospital. "The patient had complained of chest pain and the concerned doctor after attending him properly conducted an ECG on the table of his room which was flat as the patient had died even before the doctor could diagnose him. He conducted a portable ECG and there is no negligence on part of the doctor, " she said.
She said that they have constituted an inquiry team of three doctors for the satisfaction of the family and the team will submit its report within two days positively.