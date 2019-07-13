Elderly couple allegedly murdered by grandson in Kathua

July 13, 2019 | RK Online Desk

An elderly man and his wife were allegedly murdered by their grandson in Kathua district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Chand (82), son of Bhagtu Ram of Ward Number 01, Kathua and his wife Sanjogta, 75.

They were allegedly assaulted by their grandso, police said.

"The couple was attacked with some sharp objects resulting into their on the spot death," police said.