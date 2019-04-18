About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Elaborate arrangements put in place to ensure fair, transparent polls: DEO Sgr

Flying squads, micro observers, videographers deployed to deal with any situation

In order to ensure smooth conduct of polls in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency which is going to polls under second phase of polling on April 18, the authorities have put in place elaborate arrangements across the district.
The multilayered arrangements including flying squads, micro-observers and videographers besides zonal and sector magistrates have been deployed to ensure fair, free and transparent polling. District Election Officer, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said that to ensure complete transparency and fairness in polling is the foremost effort of the authorities and for this elaborate arrangements have been put in place everywhere.
The DEO said that instances or complaints of bogus voting can be reported to squad heads for 18-Hazratbal segment at 9419010054, 19-Zadibal segment at 9419019289, 20-Eidgah segment at 9622449422, 21-Khanyar segment at 9797212195, 22-Habba Kadal segment at 9419016652, 23-Amira Kadal segment at 9419434432, 24-Sonwar segment at 9419068011 and 25-Batamaloo segment at 7006974031.
The complaints can also be reported to zonal magistrates for Zakura at 9419009340, Rainawari at 9070974669, Baspora at 9419008823 and Nigeen at 9419633666; Nowhatta at 9796999398, Zadibal at 9419159339 and Lal Bazar at 9419044770; Nawakadal at 9419045450 and Safakadal at 7006443327; MR Gunj at 9622876267 and Khanyar at 7006094410; Kralkhud at 9906816800 and Fateh Kadal at 9419751664; Kothi Bagh at 7006217048, Barzulla at 9419087712 and Rajbagh at 9419033244; Sonwar at 9596046111, Pantha Chowk at 9419032508 and Harwan at 9419004325; Karan Nagar at 9419089442, Tengpora at 9419181030, Bemina at 9419002450 and Parimpora at 9906704683.

 

