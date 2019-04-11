About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Elaborate arrangements made for Polling: RO Jammu PC

Returning officer for Jammu Parliamentary Constituency Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has made elaborate arrangements for free and fair polling in the PC, which is going to polls on April 11.
Addressing media persons here at a press conference, the RO gave a detailed account of deployment of poll parties, security arrangements and facilitates at polling stations set up across the constituency. He informed that over 20 lakh voters will exercise their right to vote for electing the candidate of their choice in the Jammu Parliamentary Constituency spread over four districts.
The DEO listed the activities taken up across the parliamentary constituency for informing, educating, motivating and facilitating voters thereby making the elections more participative and meaningful.
He said that awareness programmes were organized across the PC regarding EVM/VVPAT machines, surveillance to motivate the voters and ensure that maximum people can learn and optimize the use of these apps for massive electoral participation.
He said that a number of steps towards motivation and mobilization of voters in the election process were carved out under SVEEP campaign that included skit shows, radio and TV programmes and talks and many more alike.
Mentioning about c-VIGIL App, he informed that in total 34 complaints were registered through it and all were disposed of in time.
He also informed that provision of Assured Minimum facilities have been made at all the polling stations, especially for people with disabilities, as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. He also said that Model Polling stations have been established where sufficient space will be available for waiting with all basic facilities.

 

