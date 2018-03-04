About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

EJCC threatens to launch agitation against Govt

Published at March 04, 2018 02:43 AM 0Comment(s)879views

Says SRO-520 is wage enhancement for daily wagers, casual laborers only


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

 Employees Joint Consultative Committee (EJCC) Saturday threatened to launch agitation in case the government failed to fulfill their demands.

Addressing a presser, Manzoor Ahamd Pampori, President of EJCC said that the SRO-520 announced by the government recently has various loopholes. “We have already raised concern in this regard. The only thing in SRO-520 is enhancement of wages for the daily wagers and casual laborers,” he said
He said that there is nothing related to the regularization of employees.
Pampori also said that the government has failed to take steps regarding the 7th pay commission.
“The steps taken prior to the sixth pay commission have not been taken so far,” he said.
He said that the various issues pertaining to the employees were not fulfilled by the government. “We appeal to the ruling regime to fulfill our demands or we will take to streets again,” he said. (KNS)

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top