EJCC stages protest, warns of consequences if Art 35-A tinkered with

‘Won’t let Kashmir become another Palestine’
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Aug 29:
Scores of employees working in different government departments Wednesday staged protest against any possible tinkering of Article 35-A.
Protesting under the banner of ‘Employees Joint Consultative Committee’ (EJCC), the protesters shouted slogans in favor of Article 35-A and assembled inside Pratap Park to demand dismissal of all petitions against Article 35-A.
Holding banners and placards which read, "Safeguard Article 35-A" and "Save State Subject Law", the employees marched from Press Enclave to Ghanta Ghar.
President EJCC, Aijaz Ahmad Khan said if Article 35-A is abrogated, Kashmir will become second Palestine in the world and “we will be thrown out of our own homeland.”
“We will continue our protest untill petitions are dismissed,” he said.
“India’s Prime Minister, Jawahar Lal Nehru and United Nations has promised people of Jammu Kashmir the right to self-determination which is yet to be fulfilled,” Aijaz said.
There will be serious consequences if New Delhi tries to tinker with the Article 35A, he said adding EJCC supports two-day strike called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) over the issue on August 30 and 31.
He said RSS led BJP government has left no stone unturned in challenging the special status of our state."If the need arises, we will hit the roads," he said.
Article 35A gives the Jammu and Kashmir legislature the power to decide who all are 'permanent residents' of the State and confer on them special rights and privileges.
The Supreme Court will hear the petitions challenging the validity of Article 35-A on August 30 and 31.